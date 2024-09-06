sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 11:42 IST, September 6th 2024

Former India Batting coach Vikram Rathour, Rangana Herath added to New Zealand coaching staff

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath were on Friday added to New Zealand's coaching staff ahead of Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour
Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:42 IST, September 6th 2024