Former India Batting coach Vikram Rathour, Rangana Herath added to New Zealand coaching staff
Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath were on Friday added to New Zealand's coaching staff ahead of Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour | Image: BCCI
11:42 IST, September 6th 2024