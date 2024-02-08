English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

'God has been my greatest blessing': Keshav Maharaj reveals real reason why ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is played

SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj has finally opened up on why 'Ram Siya Ram' was played whenever he came to bat during the ODI series against India.

Pavitra Shome
Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj | Image:Instagram/@keshavmaharaj16 | AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India had quite a ride when they went to South Africa for the All-Format series. While the T20I and Test series ended in a draw, the Men in Blur found themselves victorious in the ODI series under KL Rahul's leadership. Another big moment from the series was when a famous Hindi song was being played whenever SA's Keshav Maharaj made his entry as a batter. The Proteas spinner has opened up on why the Adipurush song was played through the speakers.

Keshav Maharaj reveals the reason behind 'Ram Siya Ram' playing during his entry

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has revealed the reason of why the famous ‘Adipurush’ song, Ram Siya Ram played through the stadium speakers whenever he entered to bat. In the Cape Town Test, as Maharaj entered to bat, Virat Kohli was seen standing with folded hands.

For Maharaj, the Durban-born cricketer of Indian origin, hailed Lord Ram as his greatest strength, and he requested the song to be played.

"It was obviously something I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played," Maharaj told PTI during an interview. 

"For me, God's been my greatest blessing and if I get an opportunity it's the least I can do and it gets you in the zone and get that respect from other players. Respecting religion and culture is important but it's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background," Maharaj said.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai, India | Image: AP


While Keshav Maharaj went unsold in the IPL auction, the SA spinner will be in action for the Durban Supergiants, and he will function as the skipper in the upcoming SA20.

With PTI Inputs

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

