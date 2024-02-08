Advertisement

Team India had quite a ride when they went to South Africa for the All-Format series. While the T20I and Test series ended in a draw, the Men in Blur found themselves victorious in the ODI series under KL Rahul's leadership. Another big moment from the series was when a famous Hindi song was being played whenever SA's Keshav Maharaj made his entry as a batter. The Proteas spinner has opened up on why the Adipurush song was played through the speakers.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Keshav Maharaj is a spinner for the South Africa Cricket Team

Maharaj shined in the ODI World Cup for SA

The star spinner revealed why 'Ram Siya Ram' was played whenever he entered the pitch to bat

Also Read: 'It has made it worse. It's been a slow-moving car crash up to now': England legend slams ICC's move

Advertisement

Keshav Maharaj reveals the reason behind 'Ram Siya Ram' playing during his entry

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has revealed the reason of why the famous ‘Adipurush’ song, Ram Siya Ram played through the stadium speakers whenever he entered to bat. In the Cape Town Test, as Maharaj entered to bat, Virat Kohli was seen standing with folded hands.

Advertisement

For Maharaj, the Durban-born cricketer of Indian origin, hailed Lord Ram as his greatest strength, and he requested the song to be played.

"It was obviously something I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played," Maharaj told PTI during an interview.

Advertisement

"For me, God's been my greatest blessing and if I get an opportunity it's the least I can do and it gets you in the zone and get that respect from other players. Respecting religion and culture is important but it's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background," Maharaj said.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai, India | Image: AP



Also Read: 'I will focus on fitness. No tension about my skill': Injury-riddled India star outlines major worry

Advertisement

While Keshav Maharaj went unsold in the IPL auction, the SA spinner will be in action for the Durban Supergiants, and he will function as the skipper in the upcoming SA20.

With PTI Inputs