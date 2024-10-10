Published 18:19 IST, October 10th 2024
Harry Brook Breaks Virender Sehwag's 20-Year-Old Multan Record with Triple Century Against Pakistan
Harry Brook scored his first-ever triple century on the fourth day of the Multan Test. The 25-year-old broke a remarkable record held by Virender Sehwag.
Republic Sports Desk
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
