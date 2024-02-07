Advertisement

The cricketing world recently witnessed the culmination of another exciting season as the ICC Awards honored the outstanding performers across all formats in 2023. Australian captain Pat Cummins, who had an exceptionally triumphant 2023 both as a captain and a player, secured the men's Player of the Year at the ICC Awards announced on Thursday, January 25.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli won the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for the record 4th time

Suryakumar Yadav was named the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2nd consecutive time

Usman Khawaja was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

ICC Awards 2023: List of all the winners

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins: Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins was crowned the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, recognizing his stellar performances across formats in 2023. In addition to steering Australia to the ODI World Cup title, Cummins also guided the team to triumph in the World Test Championship and successfully retained the Ashes in England.

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Virat Kohli: The Indian cricket maestro, Virat Kohli, added another feather to his illustrious cap by clinching the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Kohli's remarkable achievements during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where he emerged as the Player of the Tournament and the highest run-scorer, cemented his claim to this coveted title.

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Usman Khawaja: Usman Khawaja's outstanding performances in Test cricket did not go unnoticed, as he was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. The Australian batsman's resilience and consistency at the highest level of the game made him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav: India's dynamic T20I specialist, Suryakumar Yadav, was recognized for his electrifying performances in the shortest format, earning him the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Yadav's flair and adaptability in T20 cricket set him apart as a key contributor to India's success.

Let's take a closer look at the deserving winners who stood out with their exceptional contributions to the sport.

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Virat Kohli ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Usman Khawaja ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Nat Sciver-Brunt ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023 - Chamari Athapaththu ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Hayley Matthews ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Bas de Leede ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Queentor Abel ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Rachin Ravindra ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Phoebe Litchfield ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 - Zimbabwe ICC Umpire of the Year 2023 - Richard Illingworth





