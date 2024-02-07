Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

ICC Awards 2023: From Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins, Check out full list of winners

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who had an exceptionally triumphant 2023 both as a captain and a player, secured the men's Player of the Year at the ICC Awards.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, cricket
Virat Kohli | Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The cricketing world recently witnessed the culmination of another exciting season as the ICC Awards honored the outstanding performers across all formats in 2023. Australian captain Pat Cummins, who had an exceptionally triumphant 2023 both as a captain and a player, secured the men's Player of the Year at the ICC Awards announced on Thursday, January 25. 

3 things you need to know

  • Virat Kohli won the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for the record 4th time
  • Suryakumar Yadav was named the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2nd consecutive time
  • Usman Khawaja was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

Also Read: 'Probably the reason we went with Axar': Rohit Sharma makes it clear why India dropped Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement

ICC Awards 2023: List of all the winners

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins: Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins was crowned the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, recognizing his stellar performances across formats in 2023. In addition to steering Australia to the ODI World Cup title, Cummins also guided the team to triumph in the World Test Championship and successfully retained the Ashes in England.

Advertisement

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Virat Kohli: The Indian cricket maestro, Virat Kohli, added another feather to his illustrious cap by clinching the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Kohli's remarkable achievements during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where he emerged as the Player of the Tournament and the highest run-scorer, cemented his claim to this coveted title.

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Usman Khawaja: Usman Khawaja's outstanding performances in Test cricket did not go unnoticed, as he was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. The Australian batsman's resilience and consistency at the highest level of the game made him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

Advertisement

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav: India's dynamic T20I specialist, Suryakumar Yadav, was recognized for his electrifying performances in the shortest format, earning him the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Yadav's flair and adaptability in T20 cricket set him apart as a key contributor to India's success.

Let's take a closer look at the deserving winners who stood out with their exceptional contributions to the sport.

Advertisement
  1. ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins
  2. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Virat Kohli
  3. ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Usman Khawaja
  4. ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav
  5. ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Nat Sciver-Brunt
  6. ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023 - Chamari Athapaththu
  7. ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Hayley Matthews
  8. ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Bas de Leede
  9. ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Queentor Abel
  10. ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Rachin Ravindra
  11. ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 - Phoebe Litchfield
  12. ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 - Zimbabwe
  13. ICC Umpire of the Year 2023 - Richard Illingworth
     


 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement