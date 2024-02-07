Advertisement

The International Cricket Council has announced the Team of the Year for the One-Day International format for the year 2023. The international cricket body selects 11 cricketers from various national teams who have showcased brilliance throughout their campaign. A total of six cricketers from the Indian Cricket Team have been named in the team, with the skipper also being a part of the Men in Blue.

3 Things you need to know

The ICC has officially unveiled the ODI Team of the Year

Six Team India players have been featured in the squad.

Two Aussies and Two Proteas squad members are also featured on the squad

ICC officially unveils the ODI Team of the Year for 2023

Stars from Australia and India who faced off in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup lead the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year in 2023. Team India's skipper is Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are named in the top order. Other members include Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami.

Image: ICC

Apart from the six Indian players, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell also features in the line-up. Two of South Africa's star players, keeper-batter Heinrich Klassen and all-rounder Marco Jansen. Moreover, Travis Head and veteran Adam Zampa from Australia are also named in the team.

Here is the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023

ROHIT SHARMA (C)

SHUBMAN GILL

TRAVIS HEAD

VIRAT KOHLI

DARYL MITCHELL

HEINRICH KLAASEN (WK)

MARCO JANSEN

ADAM ZAMPA

MOHAMMED SIRAJ

KULDEEP YADAV

MOHAMMED SHAMI

The ICC's next big event, the T20 World Cup 2024, will be hosted in the US and the West Indies. Two Nations will be co-hosting this year's premier T20 showcase, and all eyes will be locked in on the Indian Cricket Team. The Men in Blue will be determined to break the title drought after they fell short in the ODI World Cup. It will be their biggest chance to make it happen.