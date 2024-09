Published 12:01 IST, September 20th 2024

IND vs BAN: Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah reduce Shanti-led side to 26/3 at lunch on Day 2

Pacer Akash Deep's twin strike helped India reduce Bangladesh to an edgy 26 for three at lunch and tighten their grip on the first Test on just the second day of the match on Friday.