India vs England: During Team India's first innings against England on Day 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, a fan managed to breach security and approach the pitch to touch Rohit Sharma's feet. This incident, which occurred on Thursday, did not sit well with Rohit Sharma, especially considering the fan was wearing a Virat Kohli jersey.

3 things you need to know

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test

India bowled England out for just 246 runs

Rohit Sharma scored 24 off 27 balls before getting dismissed

Fan invades pitch to touch Rohit Sharma's feet

The Indian skipper expressed his displeasure, prompting swift action from security personnel who escorted the individual away. Sadly, such instances of fans breaching security to meet players have become a recurring issue in India. A recent example includes a fan hugging Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore.

A similar incident took place during the 2023 Cricket World Cup when a YouTuber named Jarvo69 invaded the pitch in Chennai during a match between India and Australia.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Jack Leach for 24 off 27 balls. He opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo scored 80 runs before the first wicket fell for India. After Rohit's dismissal, Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle and the youngsters finished the day for India at a score of 119/1 in 23 overs.

Earlier in the day, India bowled England out for 246 runs with Ben Stokes (70 runs off 88 balls) finishing as the highest scorer for his team.