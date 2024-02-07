Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's fan invades pitch in Hyderabad, touches Rohit Sharma's feet - WATCH

This incident, which occurred on Thursday, did not sit well with Rohit Sharma, especially considering the fan was wearing a Virat Kohli jersey.

Vishal Tiwari
Fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet
Fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India vs England: During Team India's first innings against England on Day 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, a fan managed to breach security and approach the pitch to touch Rohit Sharma's feet. This incident, which occurred on Thursday, did not sit well with Rohit Sharma, especially considering the fan was wearing a Virat Kohli jersey. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test
  • India bowled England out for just 246 runs
  • Rohit Sharma scored 24 off 27 balls before getting dismissed

Also Read: 'Probably the reason we went with Axar': Rohit Sharma makes it clear why India dropped Kuldeep Yadav

Fan invades pitch to touch Rohit Sharma's feet 

The Indian skipper expressed his displeasure, prompting swift action from security personnel who escorted the individual away. Sadly, such instances of fans breaching security to meet players have become a recurring issue in India. A recent example includes a fan hugging Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore.

A similar incident took place during the 2023 Cricket World Cup when a YouTuber named Jarvo69 invaded the pitch in Chennai during a match between India and Australia.  

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Jack Leach for 24 off 27 balls. He opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo scored 80 runs before the first wicket fell for India. After Rohit's dismissal, Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle and the youngsters finished the day for India at a score of 119/1 in 23 overs. 

Earlier in the day, India bowled England out for 246 runs with Ben Stokes (70 runs off 88 balls) finishing as the highest scorer for his team.  

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

