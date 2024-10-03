Published 11:53 IST, October 3rd 2024
India Pacer Akash Deep Visits Ayodhya Ram Temple, Seeks Blessings for The Team’s Future Success
Pacer Akash Deep travelled to Ayodhya, one of India's most religious cities, and visited the Ram Temple. Deep fulfilled his long-held desire to visit the place.
Akash Deep visits the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Image: Instagram/@akash.deep969
