Published 14:20 IST, October 1st 2024
IND vs BAN: India Stun Bangladesh With A Seven Wicket Win, Seal Series 2-0 In A Rain-Curtailed Match
Team India have secured a win at the second test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The hosts have won by seven wickets.
India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohl, left, greet each other after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
