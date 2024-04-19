Advertisement

It's match number 34 at the Ekana Sports City, where the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants will square off after a tonne of thrilling games. Lucknow has won three of its six games this season despite having a hot and cold start to the campaign. As of right now, they are positioned in the upper half of the standings, which is where all teams want to be. They will be hoping for a comeback in this game since they are coming off two straight losses. Conversely, the men in yellow have lived up to the expectations of their supporters. They suffered a blow early on, dropping their first two games, but they have since recovered to win two straight wins. It is anticipated that fans will enjoy yet another thrilling match.

Also Read: 'I'm putting my country down': Rashid rethinks BBL stance after AUS pulls out of bilateral vs AFG

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice Captain: Shivam Dube

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra

Advertisement

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Toss Update

The IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK toss will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on 07:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Weather Report

The weather is expected to be almost perfect. Anticipate sunny skies and no chance of rain interfering with the action. The expected temperature, which is 41 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the 19% humidity will be moderate. Moreover, a moderate breeze gusting at 27 km/h will enhance the pleasant ambiance.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Pitch Update

For bowlers, the pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium offers a dynamic story. Pacers take advantage of the new ball's swing in the early going. However, as the innings progresses and the ball loses its shine, spinners could become the main players, taking advantage of a surface that becomes more and more conducive to their skill. Because of the pitch, expect a difficult chase for large runs by hitters, with the game leaning more and more in the direction of low scoring.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ashutosh Sharma sweeps Jasprit Bumrah's YORKER for an OUTRAGEOUS 6 during PBKS vs MI IPL game- WATCH

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted 1XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants : KL Rahul, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshad Khan, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings : MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar