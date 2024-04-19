Advertisement

Hardik Pandya has had a dicey start to his return to the Mumbai Indians. He is currently leading the franchise after Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful skippers in the league. But he could not have a successful start in the league, with MI being in the bottom level of the points table this year. Controversies have marred the franchise before the beginning of the season, and their troubles have been pouring in with time. Amid the criticism over the new MI skipper, an Australian Cricket legend has shared his thoughts on Pandya's run and MI's showcase in the IPL so far.

Ex-AUS skipper has a harsh verdict over Hardik Pandya's captaincy at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the season after they lost to the Gujarat Titans in the season opener. Even though they picked up a win in their latest match, they are still under intense criticism. Recently, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch opened up on the team's showcase during his appearance at a Star Sports broadcast.

The Mumbai Indians team walks out during the second innings of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Mullanpur Stadium | Image: BCCI

“First and foremost, I think the captain needs to find some form and consistency with bat and ball. We've seen him bowl in some games and not in others, so ideally, some form with both bat and ball. I think that will go a long way. Additionally, their bowling outside of Jasprit Bumrah has lacked depth of quality and consistency,” Finch said.

Even after a terrific last-minute knock by batsman Ashutosh Sharma, Punjab Kings lost to Mumbai Indians on Thursday by nine runs. Mumbai had earlier posted 192-7 thanks to a 78-run innings from Suryakumar Yadav. Even though Punjab was down to 49-5 at one point, they managed to rebound to score 183 in 19.1 overs. When Mumbai batted, Ishan Kishan was out of the game quickly, but Rohit Sharma, his opening partner, scored 36 from 25 balls. As he opened the way for Yadav, who scored his second half century of the season with seven fours and three sixes, Rohit blasted three sixes.