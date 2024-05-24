Advertisement

It is always a treat to witness Shikhar Dhawan in action on the field. He is one of the most fearless batters, but he is rarely seen in action for the Indian Cricket Team lately. Dhawan features in the IPL as he leads the Punjab Kings as the skipper. But he has had a forgetful campaign as Dhawan has competed in just five matches for the PBKS throughout the IPL 2024 season. The Punjab-based IPL franchise exited early despite showcasing a valiant effort in the final few games. One competing in the final, the Punjab Kings is a struggling franchise, and without Dhawan, they landed at the number nine spot in the points table. Amid the slump, Dhawan has been talking about retirement, and he offered an update on when he intends to ride into the sunset.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan talks retirement, says he just has a year or two left in his arsenal

Shikhar Dhawan recently opened up on his stint in the IPL and shed light upon his imminent retirement from the game. He talked about going through a major transition and revealed that he may have just a year or two left in the sport. Shikhar also spoke about the injury he sustained in the IPL 2024 season, and he shared an update on it

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me.

India's Shikhar Dhawan walks back after losing his wicket during the IPL 2024 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Unfortunately, I got injured this IPL season and could not play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. It takes time to recover. I am still healing. I have not recovered 100 per cent yet," Dhawan said.

Be it the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals or the Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has had a solid run in the previous IPL seasons. However, 2023 had a slight slump, and he could not complete the 2024 season due to the injury he sustained.

In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the side, and the Punjab Kings picked up some solid wins, but they could not power through as their trophyless stint continues.