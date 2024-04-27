Advertisement

In a heart-stopping moment during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash on Saturday, the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a scene that left spectators gasping in shock and concern. As the Australian sensation Tim David unleashed his power-packed batting prowess against Delhi's Khaleel Ahmed in the 14th over, it was a monstrous six that sent the crowd into a frenzy. However, amidst the jubilation, tragedy struck as the ball rocketed into the stands and struck a fan in the face.

Tim David's six hits a fan in his face

The chilling incident, captured on camera, unfolded in an instant, shattering the celebratory atmosphere and prompting immediate medical attention for the injured spectator. While the thrill of witnessing Tim David's colossal hit reverberated through the stadium, the unfortunate accident served as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with the game.

Click here to watch the full video on the IPL's official website

A Delhi Capitals fan injured after the Tim David six hits his head in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match

Despite the harrowing turn of events, the match continued to unfold with intensity as Mumbai Indians battled to chase down Delhi Capitals' imposing total of 257/4 in their allotted 20 overs. However, despite Tim David's valiant effort with the bat, which included the thunderous six that inadvertently led to the fan's injury, Mumbai fell short by 10 runs, handing Delhi a hard-fought victory.

The hero of the night for Delhi Capitals was undeniably Jake Fraser-McGurk, whose explosive innings of 84 runs off just 27 balls propelled his team to their highest-ever total in IPL history. Fraser-McGurk's blistering knock not only set the stage for Delhi's commanding performance but also earned him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.