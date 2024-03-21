Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin in a couple of days and the anticipation is at an all-time high. But this year, the season has been marred with injuries and the players opting out to play. One of the premier names in the Indian bowling attack, Mohammed Shami, has already revealed that due to his ankle surgery, he will not be able to take part in the IPL 2024 season for the Gujarat Titans. There has been a lot of speculation on who will replace Shami for the season. The Indian Premier League has now revealed a substitute and shared some new updates as well.

Gujarat Titans reveal the Mohammed Shami substitute for the 2024 season, MI replaces injured Madushanka with Proteas U19 star

The Indian Premier League has announced two replacements for two franchises, the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians. For GT, Mohammed Shami will be out of action as he is rehabbing from his ankle surgery, while Dilshan Madushanka got injured while on national duty. Both players will not compete in the 2024 IPL season, and the league has announced India's Sandeep Warrier for the Titans.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd. Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

India's Mohammed Shami in a walking boot as he returns to India after his surgery | Image: PTI

"Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac," the statement by the IPL said.

For Mumbai Indians, Dilshan Madushanka has been affected by has suffered a left hamstring injury during the Bangladesh tour and will miss out on the IPL. Madushanka has been replaced by South Africa's Kwena Maphaka.

"Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of TATA IPL 2024 due to an injury. Kwena Maphaka – the left-arm pacer – represented South Africa at the recently concluded ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament. He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 Lac," the statement mentioned.

The IPL 2024 season will begin from Match 22nd, with the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing off against each other in the opening clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.