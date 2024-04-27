Hardik Pandya LOSES HIS COOL on his teammates after Jasprit Bumrah & Co. get thrashed

Advertisement

In the ongoing match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians teammates faced a daunting challenge with the ball, turning the game into a nightmare scenario for the defending champions.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya had hoped for a favorable start. However, his decision quickly backfired as Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk launched a ferocious assault from the outset. Fraser-McGurk's blazing form saw him achieve a remarkable feat for the second time in IPL 2024, smashing a 15-ball fifty.

The young batsman reached his fifty in the fourth over, dispatching Piyush Chawla for a towering six. By the conclusion of the powerplay, Delhi Capitals had surged to an imposing 92 for no loss, with Fraser-McGurk contributing a staggering 78 runs from just 24 deliveries. MI finally managed to break the partnership in the eighth over when Piyush Chawla dismissed Fraser-McGurk.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's departure, after a scintillating innings of 84 runs off only 27 balls, marked a significant breakthrough for MI. His explosive knock included 11 boundaries and six maximums, forming a pivotal 114-run opening stand with Abishek Porel.

Hardik Pandya loses his cool on MI teammates

Amidst the mounting pressure on MI on the field, captain Hardik Pandya exhibited rare signs of frustration during the 10th and 11th over of the DC innings. Known for his composure and cheerful demeanor, Pandya's animated display reflected his discontentment with the proceedings, highlighting the intensity of the situation for the defending champions.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals. McGurk opened the batting alongside Abishek Porel and scored 257/4 in 20 overs. Luke Wood turned out to be the most expensive bowler for MI as he conceded 68 runs in four overs.