KL Rahul would be the happiest man at the moment after the Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a miraculous chase to pull off a victory after reaching the target. LSG secured a compelling victory at their home despite a solid showcase by Chennai while batting first. KL emerged as the highlight of the night with his solid knock that put the home team in top gear, leaving CSK behind. But the Indian wicketkeeper-batter revealed that his team's bowling side was under pressure the moment MS Dhoni walked into the pitch and took the stance to bat.

KL Rahul opens up on how MS Dhoni adds pressure with his intimidating stance during LSG vs CSK clash

After winning against the Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets, courtesy of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's fiery innings, the skipper revealed that he was content with the team's bowlers, who restricted them to a score of 175 runs in a slow-paced track. But Rahul revealed that the presence of Dhoni was something that helped CSK as they secured 15-20 extra runs in the process, adding that it added pressure to the team's bowlers.

"Feels good at the end of the day. When you win, looks like you make all the decisions right. Impossible to get all right.

Halfway stage, I would have happy with 160. Felt the wicket was slow, a bit of grip but not too much. 160-165 would have been ideal. But MSD walks in and the bowlers feel intimidated. He walks in, and bowlers were under pressure, the crowd was really loud. He has done it in the past. Felt that if we bat well, we could chase it down. I have been trying to assess the situation and today it came off," KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a solid turnaround against a dominant Chennai Super Kings while at home. Throughout the season, the KL Rahul-led LSG has been struggling, but their string of losses finally came to an end when they defeated CSK at Ekana Sports City. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock led the charge for Lucknow and put them in the lead as they chased the target down.

LSG will face CSK again, but this time in away conditions, as it will be a home match for Chennai at Chepauk on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024.