The rainfall was not a trouble for the Lucknow Super Giants as they made their way to Uppal. But the opposition batters did dampen their party after they were able to chase the target down at record time. The Sunrisers' opening batters, especially Travis Head, was a man on a mission as he overpowered the LSG's bowling line-up. With notable contributions from Abhishek Sharma, the Aussie hitter unleashed his aggressive side as he went against Lucknow and secured a win at Uppal. Head had put some fear into the fans of the Indian cricket fans' minds as the horrors from 19th November remain indelible, and he is rekindling the fear in every Indian's mind.

Travis Head is turning into a villain for India as T20 World Cup nears, fans are panic-stricken

Australian opener Travis Head was responsible for breaking millions of hearts during the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia. Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Head is bringing back the World Cup-winning form when he went against the Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match in the 2024 season. Forging a vital partnership with Abhishek Sharma, the Sunrisers reached the target in just nine overs. Head's 30-ball 89 caused a stir on social media as the Indian Cricket fans are panicking ahead of the T20 CWC.

About the SRH vs LSG game, runs by Ayush Badoni and Nicolas Pooran gave the Super Giants a boost. On the scoreboard, Lucknow recorded 165 runs. But in just nine overs, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma caused mayhem, enabling the Sunrisers to quickly accumulate a large total.

With 14 points from 12 games after the win, SRH is currently in third place in the standings, while LSG is vying for sixth place with 12 points from the same amount of games.