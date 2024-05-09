Updated May 8th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
WATCH: KL Rahul gets a dressing down from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka in front of everyone
The commentators were heard saying that these kinds of conversations should take place behind closed doors. The discussion took place after the SRH vs LSG game.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was captured on camera delivering a stern reprimand to team captain KL Rahul following their crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match on Wednesday. LSG suffered a humiliating loss as SRH's opening duo, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, effortlessly chased down a formidable target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs, securing a commanding ten-wicket victory.
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka lashes out at KL Rahul
Post-match, a viral video surfaced depicting a visibly intense exchange between Sanjiv Goenka and Rahul, suggesting a dressing down from the owner to the captain. The heated discussion between the two sparked speculation and raised eyebrows within the cricketing community. The commentators were heard saying that these kinds of conversations should take place behind closed doors.
The defeat marked a significant setback for LSG in their campaign, highlighting potential areas of concern within the team.
“I am at lost for words. We have watched that kind of batting on TV. But this is unreal batting. Everything seemed to find the middle of the bat. Kudos to their skills. They have worked hard on their six hitting skills,” KL Rahul said in the post-match interview, praising Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's batting.
"They didn't give us a chance to know what the pitch played in the second innings. It was hard to stop them as they teed off from ball one," he said.
Published May 8th, 2024 at 23:54 IST