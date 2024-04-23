Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, two strong competitors in the competitive IPL playoff race, square off quickly after one another. In the first meeting, Lucknow dominated and won easily thanks to a strong 134-run partnership between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Chennai, who have a home-field advantage at Chepauk, is determined to make a comeback. They are still strong in spite of a recent defeat against the same opponents. Chennai wants to improve their standing at the table in front of their home supporters in an effort to exact revenge for their previous loss. Both teams are vying for a vital victory in the postseason race, setting the stage for another exciting matchup.

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice Captain: Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohsin Khan

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Toss Update

The IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG toss will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that clear skies will predominate and that there is just a 10% chance of rain, which could cause a minor disruption. Although the players' stamina may be put to the test with the temperature rising to 35 degrees Celsius, the wind, which can reach speeds of up to 21 km/h, should provide some much-needed relief. It is anticipated that the humidity will stay at 68%, which could affect bowlers and hitters alike.

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Pitch Update

It is anticipated that the ground at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, will assist the spinners in the upcoming match. CSK will benefit from the pitch and their strong spin attack. The first innings' batting will not be simple. Thus, the side that wins the toss ought to start bowling first.

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha, Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Matt Henry