Now for IPL match number 57, which takes place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants. Both clubs are stuck in the middle of the table, but Hyderabad's higher net run rate gives them a tiny advantage. Pat Cummins and his group come into this game fresh off a loss to a struggling Mumbai outfit. On the other hand, Lucknow has a run of away games coming up after finishing their home schedule. They lost their most recent game versus Kolkata, just like their rivals. Hyderabad has won three of the four home games that have been played thus far. They have lost the last three matches with Lucknow, the team they have never defeated in the competition's history. Will they find success on their fourth try?

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice Captain: KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG match toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Weather Report

On match day, rain is predicted, but it's possible that the showers won't cause enough disruption to force the cancellation of the contest. The side that wins the toss may decide to chase in order to avoid any target curtailment caused by rain because the temperature is expected to stay between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. Rain forced the cancellation of LSG's scheduled training on the eve of the game.

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Pitch Update

Hyderabad's pitch is designed for batting, therefore when the ball is new, the bowlers have some assistance. Dew has a significant effect on nighttime matches, therefore this is where the toss will be quite important. It provides even bounce pitches that are firm and level. Seafarers may not have much of an influence, but spinners may receive some support from the surface.

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI Team

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted XI Team

Arshin Kulkarni, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd.Arshad Khan