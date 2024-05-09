Advertisement

Things are looking bleak for the Lucknow Super Giants as they were handed a heavy loss by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest fixture. The KL Rahul-led side was struggling as they failed to pick up the momentum and could not make use of the pitch the way SRH did in the second innings. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ripped the LSG bowlers apart as they raced to the target in just nine overs. After Lucknow's latest loss, criticism drew from all over as the team which was in the playoffs last year is struggling with the lack of intent in the 2024 season. Veterans Matthew Hayden and Mike Hesson believe the Super Giants will be out of the race soon.

Also Read: 'KL Rahul should leave LSG': LSG team owner's public dressing down to Rahul becomes a issue

Advertisement

KL Rahul, LSG heavily criticized, veterans believe their campaign is over

While batting first against LSG, the team's top order faltered against the SRH's mighty bowling. KL Rahul couldn't gain momentum, and everything went downhill for the visitors. LSG still managed to put up 165 runs, courtesy of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran. However, The Sunrisers' openers pulled off a miraculous innings that left the visitors shellshocked. The Commentators also felt that Lucknow was deflating, and Matthew Hayden pointed out that the visitors' batters were lacking in terms of intent.

Advertisement

India's KL Rahul reacts after running between the wickets during the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image: BCCI



"I have to call them out. This is not a 5 runs per over wicket. Somebody needed to show intent. They had one of the slowest powerplays. That took the innings nowhere. When the opposition team has Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, your intention should be to go at 10s and over. 160-170 will never be enough," Matthew Hayden said while on the air.

Also Read: 'Should be done behind the camera': Foreign cricketers react to LSG owner lashing out at KL Rahul

Advertisement

While LSG might still be eligible to remain in the race to the playoffs, Mike Hesson believes that LSG's chances have slimmed to the down, and they are out of the IPL, just like Mumbai Indians. While responding to a question during an appearance on JioCinema, Hesson feels LSG's campaign is over.

"I think yes. With Mayank Yadav missing, they don't really have that X-factor in their bowling. Even Mohsin Khan didn't play today. Ravi Bishnoi hasn't been at his best this IPL. So their bowling attack doesn't look threatening. Their slide will continue," Hesson said on Jio Cinema.