Team India Stumper KL Rahul is currently functioning as a skipper in the IPL with the Lucknow Super Giants and has had a steady rise in the realm of cricket. But his beginnings in the cash-rich league date back in the year 2013. The wicketkeeper-batter was a part of one of the most popular franchises, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Bangalore). The wicketkeeper-batter opened upon his debut in the Indian Premier League and how Virat Kohli had a major influence on it

KL Rahul opens up on his IPL debut after signing with RCB

KL Rahul was just 20 years old when he signed his first-ever deal with an Indian Premier League franchise. For a player of such a young age, KL had butterflies in his belly as he was an active Ranji Trophy cricketer for Karnataka who had put his steps into something that is levels above.

"Virat was there (ITC Gardenia), coach Ray Jennings and other support staff were also there and Virat only said, 'Would you want to sign this contract and play for RCB?'

India's KL Rahul walks off the field after being dismissed during an IPL 2016 match between the Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Pune | Image: BCCI

I was like, 'Are you kidding? It was always my dream.' And then he said, 'I'm just kidding. It's not an option, just sign this contract.' I signed, and Virat said, 'It's gonna be a crazy ride. You're going to enjoy a lot in the next couple of months,'" KL Rahul said.

KL joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013, but the franchise parted ways with him a season later. Rahul made his comeback in RCB for the 2016 season, making 14 appearances and scoring 397 runs.

"The things that I learned (at RCB) in those two months, I mean the amount of time it would have taken me to be the player by playing just Ranji Trophy would have probably taken it 7-8 seasons. Those two months in the IPL, I gained so much knowledge and experience, and everything was fast-forwarded," the wicketkeeper-batter added.