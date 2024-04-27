Sourav Ganguly sends crucial message to BCCI after R Ashwin's SOS call to save bowlers

Advertisement

Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to address the imbalance between batting and bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ongoing season of the IPL has witnessed an unprecedented surge in high-scoring matches, with teams consistently breaching the 200-run mark, and a staggering seven occasions where teams have crossed the 250-run threshold.

Sourav Ganguly makes an earnest request to BCCI

Expressing his concerns at a press conference ahead of the Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians match, Sourav Ganguly emphasized the challenges faced by bowlers in the IPL, as they find themselves under relentless assault from the batsmen. Ganguly urged the BCCI to take proactive measures to restore equilibrium between bat and ball in the tournament.

"Not easy for the bowlers. They are being carted all over and that's one area that needs to be looked at in the future, the balance between bat and ball," Sourav Ganguly said.

Sourav Ganguly's plea echoes similar sentiments expressed by Indian spinner R Ashwin, who took to social media to raise an alarm after Punjab Kings successfully chased down a monumental target of 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ashwin's tweet, "Save the bowlers someone plsss," encapsulated the staggering nature of the match, which witnessed a record-breaking 42 sixes and 37 fours. Notably, it marked the first instance in T20 cricket where the number of sixes surpassed that of fours in a single match.

The overwhelming dominance of batsmen in the IPL has sparked widespread discussions about the need to restore parity between bat and ball, ensuring a more competitive and balanced contest. Ganguly and Ashwin's remarks serve as poignant reminders of the challenges faced by bowlers in the current cricketing landscape, urging authorities to take remedial action to preserve the integrity and excitement of the sport.