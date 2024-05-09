Advertisement

It was an absolute horror show for the Lucknow Super Giants when they visited Uppal as the Sunrisers Hyderabad mauled them. Even though LSG came to bat first, they could not post a towering 200 score and were summed up at 165. KL Rahul, the LSG skipper, could not put up big numbers as he lost his wicket rather early. Hyderabad, who rose to prominence this year after using their high-stakes attacking strategy, were like a beast unleashed after their openers blasted off runs with the bat to reach the target. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma put off a solid outing for the team. After the match, the fans lambasted KL's performance and believed that Head's innings gave a reality check on Rahul.

KL Rahul's intent under scrutiny after Travis Head exposes him during SRH vs LSG clash

The Lucknow Super Giants were fighting a struggling battle as they aimed to keep their case for the playoffs. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad were like a freight train that derailed their ambitions when they entered Uppal. Skipper KL Rahul was touted as the savior of the Super Giants, but his defensive approach did not help the team. The Stumper lost his wicket after scoring 29 off 33 balls. But Travis Head put on a run-fest in what looked like a slow pitch after the LSG skipper's outing.

A similar juncture happened at the forgettable ODI World Cup Final when KL Rahul's innings failed to help the Men in Blue, while Travis Head's attacking spree helped claim Australia the World Cup title. Fans on Twitter bodied KL's innings against the Sunrisers, which also gave a reality check on why he was shunned from the T20 World Cup squad. A user vented his frustration on KL via X (Formerly Twitter) and also thanked Ajit Agarkar for keeping him off the T20 World Cup squad

KL Rahul not even playing Run a ball, he is justifying BCCI for dropping him from world cup squad



Thank you Ajit Agarkar for saving us from this terror 🙏 #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/bmsEHbh3Ap — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_)

Travis Head already exposed this guy on 19th November and we blamed bcci for slow pitch.



Whenever KL Rahul play slow that doesn't mean pitch is slow. #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/2gwuD9fp0i — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_)

Keeping KL Rahul off the T20 World Cup squad was probably long-term planning for chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection board after the stumper's showcase in the ODI World Cup final. India has this one chance under Rohit Sharma to end the title drought, and they are leaving no stone unturned for the job.

Speaking of the SRH vs LSG clash, the Lucknow Super Giants found some momentum when Nicolas Pooran and Ayush Badoni fired off some runs. Lucknow secured 165 runs on the scoreboard. But the dance of destruction by SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma helped the Sunrisers pick up a lightning-fast chest in just nine overs.

With 14 points from 12 games, Sunrisers Hyderabad is now in third place in the standings after the victory, while the Lucknow Super Giants is now battling at sixth place with 12 points from the same amount of games.