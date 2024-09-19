Published 12:47 IST, September 20th 2024

'It's been joyful': Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud opens up on his impressive performance in India

On the opening day of the first Test against India here, the 24-year-old Bangladesh bowler grabbed the spotlight with a three-wicket burst in the first session, which rocked a famed batting line-up comprising heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.