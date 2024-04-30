Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has sparked discussions and debates, particularly surrounding the absence of KL Rahul from the 15-member lineup. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who captains the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, was notably omitted from the squad, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Riteish Deshmukh backs KL Rahul for T20 World Cup selection

One of the most vocal critics of KL Rahul's exclusion is Bollywood superstar Riteish Deshmukh, who took to social media to express his disappointment with the BCCI's decision. In a tweet, Deshmukh asserted, "KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup squad," echoing the sentiments of many who believe Rahul's absence is a missed opportunity for the Indian team.

The composition of the T20 World Cup squad sees the inclusion of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the preferred choices for the wicketkeeper-batsman role, alongside the seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma leading the side. While both Pant and Samson have showcased their prowess with the bat, Rahul's consistent performances in domestic and international cricket have made him a formidable contender for the squad.

Speculations abound regarding the rationale behind KL Rahul's exclusion, with some attributing it to his comparatively lower strike rate in T20 cricket. However, critics argue that Rahul's versatility and ability to anchor innings make him a valuable asset, especially in high-pressure tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the focus shifts to the chosen squad and their preparations for the tournament. With formidable names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant leading the charge, India aims to stake its claim for glory on the global stage.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

