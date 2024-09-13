Published 14:36 IST, September 13th 2024
Kohli bats for long, Bumrah goes whole hog in India's first practice ahead of Bangladesh Tests
Batting superstar Virat Kohli spent about 45 minutes in the nets and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled full tilt as the Indian cricket team on Friday began its preparations for a two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Virat Kohli walks away after getting dismissed | Image: Associated Press
14:36 IST, September 13th 2024