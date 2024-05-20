Advertisement

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are in full swing in India as the fifth phase is officially underway. Notable party candidates like Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, and Rajnath Singh, among others, as the voting process takes place in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and more states. Mumbai is in the highlight as voters are expected to turn up in big numbers in the Metropolitan City. Notable personalities have come out to vote as they celebrate the carnival of Indian Democracy. A lot of the members from the sports fraternity have also emerged forward as they caster their respective votes in the booths.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Suryakumar Yadav among others come forward to vote at the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

As the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place, a lot of the members from the cricket fraternity came forward to cast their votes. In Mumbai, a lot of the notable cricketers of the past and present have given their votes and urged the masses to come forward to do the same. Revered Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, alongside his son Arjun Tendulkar, were seen casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his son cricketer Arjun Tendulkar cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/fTuJrKqFqj — ANI (@ANI)

The No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who will soon gear up to head to the United States for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a part of the Indian Cricket Team, also showed his finger with indelible ink after he cast his vote. 'Let’s shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today,' he wrote in the caption.

Let’s shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZYgT69zhis — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar)

Veteran India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar casted his vote and spoke to the media and urged every eligible person to come forward and vote as it is very important for the country.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "They (people) must make the effort unless somebody is very seriously ill. But I think they must make the effort to cast the vote because it is their government and their vote is going to be important," says former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar… pic.twitter.com/PB6JtpLklY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar also cast their votes and shared an image with the caption, 'We did our duty. Have you?'

We did our duty. Have you? pic.twitter.com/HXgwVufwDf — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88)

Former cricketer and Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports of West Bengal, Manoj Tiwary, also gave his vote. 'The Vote is precious, it is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it. I have used it early in the morning and would request u all to do so,' he wrote in the caption.

The Vote is precious, it is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.

I have used it early in the morning and would request u all to do so 👍 pic.twitter.com/D236ciMKov — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj)

With Phase Five of the election officially being conducted today, Phase Six and Seven will take place in May and 1st June, respectively. The counting will commence on July 04, 2024.