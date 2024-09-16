sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:48 IST, September 16th 2024

Rohit & Co take up an extensive session as they sweat it out in third training session in Chennai

Rohit Sharma and Co had another extensive training session in the build up to the first Test against Bangladesh with all 16 squad members turning for practice at the Chepauk on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma during a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
Rohit Sharma during a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: X/@BCCI
