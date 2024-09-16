Published 14:48 IST, September 16th 2024
Rohit & Co take up an extensive session as they sweat it out in third training session in Chennai
Rohit Sharma and Co had another extensive training session in the build up to the first Test against Bangladesh with all 16 squad members turning for practice at the Chepauk on Monday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma during a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: X/@BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, September 16th 2024