sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Sarfaraz Khan's Stellar Century in Bengaluru Keeps India's Hopes Alive in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Published 10:39 IST, October 19th 2024

Sarfaraz Khan's Stellar Century in Bengaluru Keeps India's Hopes Alive in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Sarfaraz Khan's magnificent century in Bengaluru proves crucial as India's hopes remain alive in the first Test match against New Zealand.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sarfaraz Khan
India's Sarfaraz Khan, center, celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the day three of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:39 IST, October 19th 2024