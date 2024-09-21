Published 12:10 IST, September 21st 2024
Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant fifties carry India to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 against Bangladesh
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant cantered to fluent fifties as India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings on the third day to take total control of the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and Shubman Gill encourage each other as they bat on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:10 IST, September 21st 2024