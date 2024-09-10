sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Gaza War | Train Derailments | Trump vs Harris |

Published 10:49 IST, September 10th 2024

SL's Pathum Nissanka Soars to New Heights, Becomes First in the World to Achieve Huge Milestone

With a performance that exceeded all expectations, Pathum Nissanka gave the Lankan Lions the upper hand. He also made history in the process at The Kia Oval.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after hitting the winning runs as Sri Lanka win by eight wickets on day four of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at The Kia Oval, in London | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:43 IST, September 10th 2024