Advertisement

The Indian team, captained by Uday Saharan, will take on the Australian team fresh off a victorious campaign. This is a dream come true for India, as they get to exact retribution on Australia for breaking the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans in the ODI World Cup Final. In their match against the formidable Australians, the team will stop at nothing to win the championship. Veteran spinner R Ashwin shared his thoughts on the Indian U19 captain before the match.

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

R Ashwin applauds U19 Skipper Uday Saharan, hails his composure

Ahead of the Under-19 CWC Summit Clash between India and Australia in Benoni, R Ashwin hailed Uday Saharan and deemed him the 'Find of the Tournament'. The veteran spinner believes his poise is even more remarkable than that of promising Indian sensation Rinku Singh.

Advertisement

"This World Cup, many people are already calling him (Uday Saharan) the find of the World Cup; he is the first captain to be the highest run-getter of the team. It is not about the runs; it is about the match-winning ability of Uday Saharan that impresses me, it is the composure with which he plays," R Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

"Something just like Rinku Singh, which I told recently. It cannot be bought with money. Uday Saharan has that ingrained in him. He has a quite assurance. He has a calm, composed and confident nature," Ashwin added.

Also Read: U19 World Cup Final: Team India captain Uday Saharan reveals the game plan against rivals Australia

Advertisement

It will be the third major ICC competition final between Australia and India. Australia was triumphant in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship Final for senior men's cricket in 2023. This time, the U19 Team India will try to exact revenge for the defeats. Both teams' game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.