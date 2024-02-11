Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

'Uday Saharan has that ingrained': Veteran spinner R Ashwin lauds the U19 Team captain's composure

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin has applauded Team India U19 skipper Uday Saharan, who is the top run-scorer in the U19 World Cup.

Pavitra Shome
R Ashwin, Uday Saharan
R Ashwin (left) and Uday Saharan (right) | Image:BCCI / Instagram/@icc
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian team, captained by Uday Saharan, will take on the Australian team fresh off a victorious campaign. This is a dream come true for India, as they get to exact retribution on Australia for breaking the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans in the ODI World Cup Final. In their match against the formidable Australians, the team will stop at nothing to win the championship. Veteran spinner R Ashwin shared his thoughts on the Indian U19 captain before the match.

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

R Ashwin applauds U19 Skipper Uday Saharan, hails his composure

Ahead of the Under-19 CWC Summit Clash between India and Australia in Benoni, R Ashwin hailed Uday Saharan and deemed him the 'Find of the Tournament'. The veteran spinner believes his poise is even more remarkable than that of promising Indian sensation Rinku Singh.

Advertisement

"This World Cup, many people are already calling him (Uday Saharan) the find of the World Cup; he is the first captain to be the highest run-getter of the team. It is not about the runs; it is about the match-winning ability of Uday Saharan that impresses me, it is the composure with which he plays," R Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

"Something just like Rinku Singh, which I told recently. It cannot be bought with money. Uday Saharan has that ingrained in him. He has a quite assurance. He has a calm, composed and confident nature," Ashwin added.

Also Read: U19 World Cup Final: Team India captain Uday Saharan reveals the game plan against rivals Australia

Advertisement

It will be the third major ICC competition final between Australia and India. Australia was triumphant in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship Final for senior men's cricket in 2023. This time, the U19 Team India will try to exact revenge for the defeats. Both teams' game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Befitting Reply To Trolls Is Winning Hearts Online

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. White House Responds to Trump's NATO remark

    World19 minutes ago

  3. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos28 minutes ago

  5. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement