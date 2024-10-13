Published 16:18 IST, October 13th 2024
Washington Sundar Narrowly Defeats Hardik & Riyan to Bag Impact Fielder Medal in T20I Series vs BAN
After the 3rd IND-BAN T20I match in Hyderabad, fielding coach T Dilip presented the Impact Fielder of the series medal. Washington Sundar took home the award.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Washington Sundar receives the Impact Fielder of the Series medal | Image: BCCI.tv
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:18 IST, October 13th 2024