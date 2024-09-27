Published 09:44 IST, September 27th 2024
Kanpur Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh
There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, a day ahead of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo /Ajit Solanki
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:44 IST, September 27th 2024