Published 09:44 IST, September 27th 2024

Kanpur Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Green Park stadium
The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, a day ahead of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo /Ajit Solanki
