Advertisement

Sanju Samson has been breathing fire in the game as the wicketkeeper-batter has showcased his prowess as a skipper and the man behind the stumps as the Rajasthan Royals have been a brute force that has rammed almost all of their opponents they have clashed with so far. Samson's temperament has earned him a position in the T20 World Cup, as he has been selected over the likes of the veteran KL Rahul. The fans have been jubilant since hearing the news, and it is a big moment for the RR captain. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has broken his silence and has shared a three-worded message that has gone viral.

Also Read: 'Current form went against him': Sunil Gavaskar's thoughts on Shubman Gill's exclusion from WC squad

Advertisement

Team India wicketkeeper-batter and skipper of the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, has offered a humble message over social media after he was announced as a part of the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. He could be considered as the primary stumper as DC skipper and stumper Rishabh Pant is also in the 15-man team. Samson pipped KL Rahul to be in the team and has been making waves after the announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sanju took to Instagram to share a post, where he expressed his thoughts.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson shared a black and white image of himself in the Team India jersey, and he kept his thoughts in Malayalam, which roughly translates to 'Sweat stitched shirt.'

Advertisement

Also Read: 'This is rubbish, rubbish selection': K Srikkanth lambasts BCCI for POOR selection for the T20 WC

Sanju Samson made his international debut in the year 2015 against Zimbabwe and was not handed so many chances to make his case to be a regular starter for Team India. But his IPL showcase has been immaculate, which has made the fans wonder why he has been overlooked by the selectors over the years. Under his leadership, RR has lost just one match in the nine matches that they have played and is the number one team in the Points table. The 2024 IPL season has been spectacular for the stumper and he will aim to continue his form in the T20 World Cup.