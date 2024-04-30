Advertisement

Team India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced and in it, Rinku Singh's name has not been entailed. Singh, who lately imbibed the role of a finisher for Team India, was considered a sure shot for the World Cup, but the eventuality has narrated a different story. He is not in the 15-member unit that has been selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to start on June 1 in the West Indies and USA.

Also Read | 'Sorry Rinku Singh': Reactions pour in after Team India's Squad for T20 World Cup 2024 is announced

Advertisement

Rinku Singh snubbed from Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Rinku Singh emerged to the fore through a phenomenal IPL 2023 season, most notably the 5 consecutive sixes that he hit against GT in the final over to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat for KKR. On the back of consistent run-making, Rinku immediately came into the scheme of things and received the India call-up. Singh's statistics playing for India have been phenomenal. He has so far represented India in 15 T20Is and has compounded a total of 359 runs at an average of 89. What adds to the surprise is that Rinku has scored runs at a strike rate of 176. These numbers are enough to fetch anybody a selection, but in yet another case of intense competition for a Team India spot, Rinku Singh has received a snub from captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Advertisement

Also Read | KL Rahul OUSTED, Rinku UNLUCKY: 5 biggest Talking points from India's T20 World Cup squad

Added as a reserve

Rinku Singh missing out on the T20 World Cup spot has become a subject of discussion on social media. Some fans could not fathom that Singh had been ignored, whereas some others understood the complexity of selection, and reacted accordingly. Nevertheless, Rinku Singh has not been completely eradicated from the side. He has been added to the squad as a travelling reserve along with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan. Thus, he could come into the main side if the situation calls for his inclusion. Until then, the major contemplation is, has Rinku's exclusion weakened Team India? What do you think?