With the IPL 2024 edging towards the second half of the season, the attention is slowly drifting towards the T20 World Cup. With New Zealand already announcing their 15-member squad for the ICC tournament, a lot of the attention will remain over BCCI's announcement for the 15-member Indian squad which will be thirsty for vengeance. While the Board has yet to make an announcement, the wicketkeeper-batter position has a lot of chatter since there are several contenders in the mix for the role. Amid the debate, reports suggest that a fan-favourite star could be the one taking the role this year.

Sanju Samson IN, Chahal, Bishnoi OUT? Likely 15-member squad for Team India at T20 World Cup leaked

Team India will aim to field the best in-form players to end their longstanding ICC title drought. While a lot of the attention has remained on the IPL 2024 season, reports by ESPN Cricinfo state that the players' IPL form will not have much of an impact when the selectors make the decision. But in terms of the wicketkeeper-batter position, there is some competition, but Sanju Samson is being favoured as the first choice for the role behind the stumps.

India's Sanju Samson celebrates during the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI

As said by the reports, to go along with their top three players, who frequently fall victim to spin, Team India requires a spin-hitter. Even though Rishabh Pant has reclaimed his prowess after returning to action since the horrific car accident, Samson could be the priority. Moreover, the Big Four of the team -- Skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav -- was already decided before the 2024 IPL season began.

The sole issue could be Hardik Pandya, as the MI skipper's fitness has been a rumbling concern. His performance has been subpar till now in the IPL. While Hardik has the advantage as he can perform the way nobody else can, he needs to find his rhythm back and improve his form as he needs to justify keeping him in the Playing XI over Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh.

Another contender who may have to fight a stern battle to make his way into the 15-member squad is Yuzvendra Chahal. Even though he excels as a leg-spin bowler, his chances are heavily slim.

Take a look at the Likely squad that could be named in the upcoming days, as mentioned in the reports.

Top order: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Middle and lower-middle order: Sanju Samson (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Mohammed Siraj

Other contenders: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma