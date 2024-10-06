sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 18:57 IST, October 6th 2024

Highlights and Match Updates: India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2024: IND Defeat PAK

India vs Pakistan Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Get ball-by-ball commentary, IND-W vs PAK-W full scorecard, and match updates from the thrilling contest. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India faces Fatima Sana's-led Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Check highlights, detailed commentary, match updates, and results of India vs Pakistan at republicworld.com

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share