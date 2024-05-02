Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 15:47 IST
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: PC could begin shortly
Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are set to address the burning questions around Team India's world cup squad selection live in press conference today at Mumbai. Catch the live updates on Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup press conference instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for live team India news.
3: 42 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: In just a few minutes, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will start their adress to the media to explain Inida's T20 World Cup squad announcement.
3: 40 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Certainly one of the unexpected decisions was naming Hardik Pandya as vice captain. The buzz suggested that Rishabh Pant was expected to be the Vice Captian for India.
3: 26 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Apart from Team India, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Australia, Nepal, Oman and Canada have announced their World Cup squads. Read here to know all the World Cup squads.
3: 17 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: After much speculation, Virat Kohli did make the 15-member squad for Team India in 2024 T20 World Cup. There is a lot of debate around which spot is the best for Virat Kohli. Should he open alongside Rohit Sharma in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal or should he come in at number 3? The press conference might give some answers.
3: 07 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Another key talking point of the discussion is anticipated to be the dropping of KL Rahul from the World Cup squad, KL Rahul's trajectory in T20 Cricket has went below the bar and Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will be addressing the decision. Read Here on why KL Rahul might have been dropped.
2: 55 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: One of the biggest decisions taken by the selectors was not selecting Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad for Team India. Rather he has been kept as a travelling reserve. Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will be reflecting on the decision soon. Read Here the reason given by BCCI behind Rinku Singh dropping
2: 44 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Here is India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
2: 07 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: The press conference can be viewed live on Hotstar.
Know the full schedule and how to watch in India, USA, UK and Australia. Read Here
2: 05 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are all set to address the press conference live in Mumbai at 3:45 PM IST on Thursday afternoon.
2: 00 IST, May 2nd 2024
Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference LIVE Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup press conference. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to know all the updates.
