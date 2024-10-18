sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:46 IST, October 18th 2024

Women's T20 WC: New Zealand spinners Carson, Kerr guide team to summit clash against South Africa

Spinners Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr continued their incredible run to put New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup final beating West Indies by eight runs here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Zealand book a place in the final of Women's T20 World Cup 2024
New Zealand book a place in the final of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: @T20WorldCup/X
23:46 IST, October 18th 2024