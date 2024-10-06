Published 16:23 IST, October 6th 2024
'Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe and became worse!': Star Faces Major Backlash Post Villarreal Game
After Real Madrid's win against Villarreal, Mbappe faced criticism for an underwhelming performance. The star's recent form has stirred controversy.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain's Canary Islands | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:23 IST, October 6th 2024