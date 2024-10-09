Published 22:59 IST, October 9th 2024
Hockey India Junior Women National Championship: Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Advanced to the Final
Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches in Junior Women National C,ship.
Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches | Image: www.hockeyindia.org/
22:59 IST, October 9th 2024