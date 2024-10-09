sb.scorecardresearch
  Hockey India Junior Women National Championship: Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Advanced to the Final

Published 22:59 IST, October 9th 2024

Hockey India Junior Women National Championship: Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Advanced to the Final

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches in Junior Women National Championship.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches
Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches | Image: www.hockeyindia.org/
22:59 IST, October 9th 2024