Published 19:25 IST, September 14th 2024
'Wishing you all the best': Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka Parts Ways With Coach Wim Fissette
In a heartfelt Instagram story posted late Friday, Osaka reflected on their time working together, writing: “4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Why is everyone talking about Naomi Osaka's US Open choice of outfit? | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:22 IST, September 14th 2024