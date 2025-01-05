Vidya Balan Shows Support For Rohit Sharma's Call To Opt Out Of Fifth Test

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan reportedly extended her support to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma after he opted out of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. However, the post she shared on social media is claimed to have been deleted, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans.

As per reports, in her now-deleted post on social media, Vidya Balan praised Rohit for his decision to step down from the match, citing his courage to take a pause and focus on his form. The actress wrote, "Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect."

The post was widely appreciated by Rohit’s supporters, especially during a phase where the cricketer was facing criticism for his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having scored just 31 runs in three Tests. Many fans and cricket pundits had called for his removal from the team, and some questioned his future in Test cricket. Amid mounting pressure, Rohit opted out of the fifth Test, allowing talented cricketer Shubman Gill to take his place in the playing XI.

Rohit later clarified that he wasn’t dropped or rested but had made the decision to "stand down" due to his poor form. He explained that he felt it was best for the team to have players who were in form for the important match. Despite rumours about his retirement, Rohit denied such claims, stating that he had no plans to retire or step down as captain.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan’s deleted post added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the ongoing cricket controversy, with fans expressing their support for both the cricketer and the actress. While the reason behind the deletion of the post remains unclear, Balan’s words of encouragement are deemed by the cricket fans as a positive reinforcement for the cricketer during a difficult time in his career.