Acer, Intel and Infinity Learn Launch 'India's First NEET-Ready Laptop' Ahead of CBT Shift

Acer, Intel and Infinity Learn have partnered to launch what they claim is India's first integrated ecosystem for NEET Computer-Based Test (CBT) preparation, including a dedicated NEET-ready laptop designed for students preparing for the country's biggest medical entrance examination.

The announcement comes ahead of NEET's planned transition to a computer-based format from 2027, a move expected to change how more than 22 lakh aspirants prepare for the exam each year.

Designed for the NEET CBT Era

At the centre of the collaboration is an Acer Aspire 3 laptop powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with Intel UHD, and preloaded with Infinity Learn's NEET preparation platform. It has an 11.6-inch HD LED display, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, a 38Wh battery, and a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

The companies say the aim is to help students become comfortable not only with the academic syllabus but also with taking high-stakes examinations on a computer. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart for ₹29,990 for the 11.6-inch Infinity NEET Capsule Course model, ₹44,990 for the 11.6-inch Infinity NEET Pro Course model, and ₹47,990 for the 15.6-inch Infinity NEET Pro Course model.

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NEET-Centric Features

Rather than offering hardware alone, the laptop comes bundled with Infinity Learn's complete NEET preparation ecosystem. Students will have access to live and recorded classes, AI Mentor AINA, chapter-wise adaptive practice, mock tests, curated study material and personalised performance analytics.

One of the key additions is a CBT simulation mode that recreates the expected digital examination environment, allowing students to practise under conditions similar to the actual NEET exam.

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Focus on Digital Readiness

According to the companies, nearly 70 per cent of NEET aspirants come from Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural India, where access to computing devices remains uneven.

With the examination moving online, familiarity with digital interfaces, timed computer-based assessments and online navigation is expected to become increasingly important alongside academic preparation.