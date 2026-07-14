NVIDIA GeForce NOW Exits Beta in India, Now Available to Everyone at ₹999 Per Month

NVIDIA has officially launched GeForce NOW in India, bringing its cloud gaming platform out of beta and making it available to everyone from July 15. With the public rollout, gamers no longer need to join a waitlist to access the platform. NVIDIA is also introducing monthly memberships, day passes and UPI payments for Indian users.

The service allows users to stream high-end PC games without owning expensive gaming hardware, turning everyday devices into virtual GeForce RTX gaming rigs. We tested NVIDIA GeForce NOW in beta, and were thoroughly impressed by not just the collection of titles, but also quick response and low latency, facilitated by the company's local servers.

Memberships Start at ₹999

GeForce NOW will be available in two subscription tiers. The Performance membership is priced at ₹999 per month, while the Ultimate membership costs ₹1,999 per month. For gamers who prefer shorter access, NVIDIA is also introducing day passes priced at ₹399 for the Performance tier and ₹799 for the Ultimate tier.

Users who participated in the early access beta will receive a one-time 20 per cent discount on the first three months of their recurring subscription once their existing pass expires.

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Powered by Blackwell GPUs

The Indian version of GeForce NOW is powered by NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPOD servers based on the Blackwell architecture.

The Ultimate tier supports streaming resolutions of up to 5K at 120fps and includes DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation. Competitive gamers also gain access to NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces click-to-pixel latency to below 30 milliseconds while supporting up to 360fps at 1080p.

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NVIDIA says the new cloud servers deliver significantly higher performance than the previous generation and outperform the PlayStation 5 Pro in raw compute performance.

Play Your Existing Games

Unlike subscription services that require users to buy games again, GeForce NOW works with existing game libraries. Players can connect accounts from Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Battle.net, GOG and Gaijin to access compatible titles they already own.

The platform also supports gaming subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft Connect, allowing members to stream supported games directly from the cloud without downloading or installing them. According to NVIDIA, the catalogue includes more than 5,000 supported games, with new titles being added every week.

Optional Cloud Storage