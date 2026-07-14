NVIDIA GeForce NOW Exits Beta in India, Now Available to Everyone at ₹999 Per Month
After a three-month beta, GeForce NOW is now available to all gamers in India, offering RTX-powered cloud gaming across PCs, Macs, smartphones and smart TVs.
NVIDIA has officially launched GeForce NOW in India, bringing its cloud gaming platform out of beta and making it available to everyone from July 15. With the public rollout, gamers no longer need to join a waitlist to access the platform. NVIDIA is also introducing monthly memberships, day passes and UPI payments for Indian users.
The service allows users to stream high-end PC games without owning expensive gaming hardware, turning everyday devices into virtual GeForce RTX gaming rigs. We tested NVIDIA GeForce NOW in beta, and were thoroughly impressed by not just the collection of titles, but also quick response and low latency, facilitated by the company's local servers.
Memberships Start at ₹999
GeForce NOW will be available in two subscription tiers. The Performance membership is priced at ₹999 per month, while the Ultimate membership costs ₹1,999 per month. For gamers who prefer shorter access, NVIDIA is also introducing day passes priced at ₹399 for the Performance tier and ₹799 for the Ultimate tier.
Users who participated in the early access beta will receive a one-time 20 per cent discount on the first three months of their recurring subscription once their existing pass expires.
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Powered by Blackwell GPUs
The Indian version of GeForce NOW is powered by NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPOD servers based on the Blackwell architecture.
The Ultimate tier supports streaming resolutions of up to 5K at 120fps and includes DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation. Competitive gamers also gain access to NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces click-to-pixel latency to below 30 milliseconds while supporting up to 360fps at 1080p.
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NVIDIA says the new cloud servers deliver significantly higher performance than the previous generation and outperform the PlayStation 5 Pro in raw compute performance.
Play Your Existing Games
Unlike subscription services that require users to buy games again, GeForce NOW works with existing game libraries. Players can connect accounts from Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Battle.net, GOG and Gaijin to access compatible titles they already own.
The platform also supports gaming subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft Connect, allowing members to stream supported games directly from the cloud without downloading or installing them. According to NVIDIA, the catalogue includes more than 5,000 supported games, with new titles being added every week.
Optional Cloud Storage
NVIDIA is also introducing persistent cloud storage for users who want games to remain installed between sessions. Performance and Ultimate subscribers receive 100GB of single-session cloud storage at no additional cost. Those needing more capacity can purchase add-ons offering 200GB for ₹299 per month, 500GB for ₹499 per month or 1TB for ₹799 per month.