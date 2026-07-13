URBN Unveils Atom Link, a 5-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank Built for Apple Users

URBN has launched the Atom Link in India, a compact 5-in-1 magnetic power bank designed to simplify charging for users carrying multiple devices. The new accessory combines a 10,000mAh battery, magnetic wireless charging, Apple Watch charging support and built-in charging cables into a single portable unit.

With smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds becoming everyday essentials, the company says the Atom Link is aimed at reducing the need to carry multiple chargers and cables while travelling or commuting.

Designed Around the Apple Ecosystem

The URBN Atom Link is primarily targeted at Apple users, offering magnetic wireless charging for compatible iPhones along with a dedicated charging solution for the Apple Watch.

It also comes with integrated USB-C and Lightning cables, allowing users to charge multiple devices without carrying separate accessories. The bundled MagTag Ring extends magnetic charging compatibility to a wider range of smartphones.

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Compact Size, Large Battery

Despite its pocket-friendly form factor, the Atom Link packs a 10,000mAh battery capable of charging smartphones, earbuds and smartwatches throughout the day. The power bank supports 20W wired fast charging and 15W magnetic wireless charging. URBN claims compatible smartphones can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Five Charging Functions in One Device

The Atom Link combines several charging solutions into a single accessory. Users can charge compatible smartphones wirelessly using magnetic charging, power an Apple Watch directly from the unit, use the built-in USB-C and Lightning cables for wired charging, or carry it as a portable battery pack for multiple devices.

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