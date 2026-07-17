Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data Isn't Really Unlimited, Has 300GB Cap and No Hotspot Sharing

Airtel has confirmed that its unlimited 5G data offer comes with some important restrictions that users may want to know about. Despite being marketed as unlimited, the telecom operator considers data consumption beyond 300GB within 30 days as commercial usage and also prohibits users from sharing unlimited 5G data with other devices through a mobile hotspot.

The restrictions mean Airtel subscribers cannot necessarily treat their unlimited 5G connection as a replacement for a home broadband connection, particularly if they intend to connect laptops, televisions or other devices using their smartphone's hotspot.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Has a 300GB Limit

According to Airtel's terms and conditions, its eligible mobile offers are intended for personal and non-commercial use. The telecom operator considers data consumption exceeding 300GB within a 30-day period as commercial usage. Airtel reserves the right to end, suspend or modify services, or implement throttled speeds, in cases it considers commercial or fraudulent usage.

A similar condition applies to Airtel's postpaid plans, where usage beyond 300GB during a billing cycle is considered commercial usage. This effectively places a fair usage threshold on plans advertised with unlimited data, although the precise action taken after crossing the limit may depend on the applicable plan and Airtel's terms.

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Hotspot Sharing Not Allowed for Unlimited 5G

There is another major restriction specifically affecting Airtel's unlimited 5G data offer. Airtel's terms state that customers who have activated unlimited 5G data are not allowed to share that data through mobile hotspots.

This means users cannot officially use their unlimited 5G allowance to provide internet access to laptops, tablets, smart TVs or other devices by turning their smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot.

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The restriction could be particularly relevant for users who rely on 5G connectivity while travelling or working remotely and use their phones to connect other devices to the internet.

Unlimited 5G Is Separate From Regular Data Quota

Airtel's unlimited 5G data benefit is provided over and above the regular data allowance included with eligible prepaid and postpaid plans. To use the benefit, customers need a 5G-compatible smartphone and must be connected to the Airtel 5G Plus network in an area where the service is available.

Eligible customers are also required to claim the unlimited 5G data offer through the Airtel app.

When users move outside Airtel's 5G coverage or their device switches to a 4G network, data consumption is governed by the regular data allowance included with their mobile plan.

What Airtel's Unlimited 5G Really Means

The restrictions highlight the increasingly broad use of the word unlimited by telecom operators, where plans may still be governed by fair usage and acceptable-use policies.

For most smartphone users, consuming 300GB of mobile data within a month would still require substantial usage. However, the threshold could become more relevant for customers downloading large files, streaming high-resolution video extensively or attempting to use a 5G mobile connection as their primary internet service.

The prohibition on hotspot sharing further reinforces Airtel's positioning of unlimited 5G as a benefit intended for use directly on a customer's smartphone rather than as a substitute for fixed broadband.