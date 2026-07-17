ASUS Announces Return to India's Tablet Market, New Model Set to Launch Next Month

ASUS has announced its return to the Indian tablet market with the ASUS Pad T3201, a new Android tablet focused on entertainment, productivity and portability. The device will officially launch in India on August 6 at 12 noon, with its price set to be announced closer to the launch.

ASUS Returns to India's Tablet Market

The launch marks ASUS' return to the tablet category in India, with the company positioning the ASUS Pad as a premium device spanning entertainment, creativity, learning and productivity. The company's last tablets, called ZenPad, in India arrived way back in 2016, and since then the company shifted focus to gaming-oriented 2-in-1 devices.

"The way consumers work, learn and entertain themselves has changed over the last few years, creating demand for devices that can seamlessly adapt to multiple lifestyles. With ASUS Pad, we are excited to re-enter the Indian tablet market and further strengthen our consumer ecosystem," Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said.

12.2-Inch Dual-Layer OLED Display

The ASUS Pad features a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with a resolution of 2800 by 1840 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 600 nits of typical brightness and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It also provides 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a claimed screen-to-body ratio of 92 per cent. The display is TUV certified for low flicker and low blue light and supports touch input along with the ASUS Pen 2.0 and compatible styluses.

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The tablet also features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos 360-degree Cinematic Sound for movies, music and gaming.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300

Under the hood, the ASUS Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.35GHz. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Users can further expand the storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The tablet runs Android 16 and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

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9000mAh Battery With 45W Charging

The ASUS Pad packs a 9000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. ASUS claims the included 45W Type-C adapter can charge the battery from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Despite the large battery and 12.2-inch display, the tablet measures 6.5mm in thickness and weighs 523 grams.

13MP Rear Camera and ASUS Pen Support

For photography and video calls, the ASUS Pad comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The front camera also supports face unlock. The tablet is compatible with the ASUS Pen 2.0 and Bluetooth keyboards, allowing it to be used for note-taking, sketching, document editing and other productivity tasks.

ASUS is also including a protective folio case with every ASUS Pad. The case features a foldable front flap that can be configured into four different viewing modes.

GlideX and Circle to Search

ASUS has equipped the tablet with GlideX, which enables file sharing and collaboration between the ASUS Pad and other devices. The feature works across Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices using wired USB or wireless Wi-Fi connections.

The ASUS Pad also supports Google's Circle to Search, allowing users to search for information about content displayed on the screen by circling, highlighting or tapping it without leaving the current app.